A 53-year-old Washington woman has been arrested and charged in the March murder of a man, officials said.

D.C. police said Barbara Laverne Sanders, of Northeast, has been charged with second degree murder while armed. Sanders was arrested and charged Thursday.

Police said the incident happened March 17 in the 500 block of Montana Avenue NE near 4th Street NE in the Brookland neighborhood.

Around 11 p.m. police responded to a call and found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Thurman Knight, 59, of Northeast.

The D.C. region has seen nearly 100 homicides so far this year, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. That includes 56 homicides in the District.

