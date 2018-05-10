Police say three women who feigned interest in taking classes at the Yoga Heights studio in Northwest D.C. stole cash, credit cards and gift cards. (Yoga Heights studio)

Police say three women who feigned interest in taking classes at the Yoga Heights studio in Northwest D.C. stole cash, credit cards and gift cards. (Yoga Heights studio)

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for her involvement in several thefts at yoga studios in Washington, authorities said, including one that studio owners called brazen and which was caught on surveillance video.

Cherylneshia Alexander of Southeast Washington was arrested and charged with theft and credit card fraud for incidents at several area gyms and yoga studios over the past few months.

D.C. police had been investigating at least seven thefts at yoga studios over the past three months in Northwest Washington. The thefts had similarities: One person or a group of people would enter a studio and ask about classes. While a person distracted a desk clerk, another would steal valuables from unlocked cubbies.

Police said Alexander is believed to be involved in five incidents, including one at Capitol Hill Health Club on G Street in Southeast Washington, and others at Yoga Shala on Seventh Street, Sculpt DC on F Street and Yoga Heights in Northwest Washington, as well as a theft at the Takoma Aquatic Center on Van Buren Street NW.

In one case in April, Alexander is accused of stealing credit cards from unsecured cubbies at Sculpt DC and charging more than $1,500 in items and gift cards at a CVS.

Alexander is also accused of being the person seen on a surveillance recording in an April 8 theft at Yoga Heights DC on Georgia Avenue NW, according to police reports and court documents.

In that incident, two women are seen distracting the clerk by asking about classes and possibly having a baby shower there. While they talk with the clerk, a third woman — later identified as Alexander — is seen reaching into purses in unsecured cubbies and taking out items. She then puts them in her own purse before leaving with the two other women, according to police and court documents.

In an email, D.C. police spokeswoman Rachel Reid said they had “not ruled out the possibility that others were involved” in the series of thefts at yoga studios.

While yoga store thefts aren’t new, the latest round represent a new level of brazenness, police and yoga studio owners say.

Patrons at yoga studios are being advised not to leave items unsecured in cubbies.