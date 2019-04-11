A woman was arrested and charged in the slaying of a man she knew in Herndon, Va., police said.

Herndon Police said the incident unfolded around 1 a.m. on April 5 when they received a call for an unresponsive man with stab wounds in the 600 block of Clearwater Court. The victim, identified as David Puryear, 45, of Clinton, Md., was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, police said they arrested and charged Stephanie Fyfe, 29, of Herndon, with murder. Police said the two knew each other but did not detail their relationship.

