The incident occurred about 8 p.m. at 15th and E streets NW, near the White House Visitor Center.

A police report says the woman approached a uniformed Secret Service officer and told the officer “she was in possession of crossbow bolts.” A bolt is a term used for a crossbow arrow. She then told the officer “there was a crossbow in her vehicle,” the report says.

The report says the officer found one crossbow, loaded with an arrow, along with other arrows inside the vehicle.

The suspect's father, Loren Banta, 72, said his daughter lives with him off and on but recently left and turned up unexpectedly in Florida. He said he lost track of her from there.

Banta said he has seen her with what he said looked like a toy bow and arrow, but he had no idea why she would go to the District or to the White House. “She likes Trump,” he said. “This is totally unbelievable to me.”

