Authorities say a driver was assaulted after a vehicle struck a 10-year-old girl who ran into the road from behind an ice cream truck in a St. Mary’s County neighborhood.

The incident unfolded around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 46000 block of Yorktown Road in Lexington Park, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, 72, who lives in the area, was headed south on Yorktown Road near Suwanne Place and was passing an ice cream truck that was stopped on the opposite side of the road when the child ran into the road, authorities said.

After the girl was struck, a family member assaulted the driver, the sheriff’s office said. The assault involved some pushing and shoving, according to Julie Yingling, a spokeswoman for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the child was taken to an area trauma center and she is expected to be released Thursday. The driver was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

The incident is under investigation, officials said. The initial investigation shows speed and alcohol “do not appear to be factors at this time,” Yingling said.