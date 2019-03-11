A woman was sexually assaulted Friday as she entered a ride-share vehicle in the District, and an arrest was made, the D.C. police said.

They said the woman was approached in the 200 block of P Street NW about 11 a.m. as she was getting into the vehicle.

Her assailant sexually assaulted her and tried to take her property, before fleeing. The incident occurred in the Truxton Circle area.

Police said 36-year-old Broadus Johnson, 36, whose address had not been determined, was arrested and charged with first degree sexual abuse and assault with the intent to rob.

