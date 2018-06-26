A man faces assault charges after inappropriately touching a woman during a massage at a spa in McLean, officials say.

The incident happened May 12 at the Bella Luna Day Spa on Chain Bridge Road, authorities said. Fairfax County Police said the woman was assaulted by Amr Mohammed, 51, of Prince William County, during her massage. The woman quickly left the business and reported the incident to police.

Mohammed was arrested and charged Thursday with simple assault. He was released on his personal recognizance.

Police said there may be more victims. Anyone who believes they are a victim should call 703-246-7800.