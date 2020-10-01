The attack followed two coyote sightings Thursday, the statement said. A man saw a coyote acting aggressively around 5:30 a.m. on Princeton Place, according to the statement, and the animal retreated after the man raised his arms and made loud noises.
At around 11 a.m., a person on a deck on Aster Boulevard saw their dog barking at a coyote from the backyard, the statement said. It’s not yet clear whether the dog was injured, according to police.
Police said anyone who feels threatened by a coyote should back away slowly, throw sticks or clumps of dirt in the animal’s direction — but not at the animal’s head, as that might make it more aggressive — and call 911. Running away will increase the chances of attack, according to police.