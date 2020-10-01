Two other attacks followed in the area of Woodley Gardens, according to Marylou Berg, a spokesman for Rockville police: one on a woman and another on a child. The woman and the child were also hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, Berg said.
Earlier, a man saw a coyote acting aggressively around 5:30 a.m. on Princeton Place, and the animal retreated after the man raised his arms and made noise, police said.
Around 11 a.m., a person on a deck on Aster Boulevard saw their dog barking at a coyote from the backyard, the statement said. It’s not yet clear whether the dog was injured, according to police.
The coyote was shot and killed by police at around 5 p.m., according to Berg, after the area was under a shelter-in-place order for about an hour.
She said the slain animal would be transported to a state lab for tests.
Police said anyone who feels threatened by a coyote should back away slowly, throw sticks or clumps of dirt in the animal’s direction — but not at the animal’s head, as that might make it more aggressive — and call 911. Running away will increase the chances of attack, according to police.