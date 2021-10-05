A woman was attacked Monday evening in a parking garage on the George Washington University campus in Foggy Bottom, according to D.C. police.

The woman was assaulted about 5:30 p.m. in a garage in the 2000 block of G Street NW with the intent of forcing her to engage in a sexual act, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

She was attacked with an “unknown object,” said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

A “horrible assault” took place in a university parking lot, D.C. Council Member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) said in a tweet. She said the community needs to stand together against the “unacceptable” act and asked residents to contact police with any information.

The university maintains a large underground parking lot in the 2000 block of G Street, near the eastern edge of the campus and near the university law school, as well as the offices of the World Bank.