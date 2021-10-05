She was attacked with an “unknown object,” said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.
A “horrible assault” took place in a university parking lot, D.C. Council Member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) said in a tweet. She said the community needs to stand together against the “unacceptable” act and asked residents to contact police with any information.
The university maintains a large underground parking lot in the 2000 block of G Street, near the eastern edge of the campus and near the university law school, as well as the offices of the World Bank.