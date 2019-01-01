Montgomery County police have arrested two men suspected of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint Monday afternoon in Wheaton.

The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Road.

Police said a woman told them that two men, at least one armed with a handgun, took her vehicle. Police said they found the vehicle about 15 minutes later at Columbia Pike and Greencastle Road in Laurel.

Two men were arrested, and police said they found a fake handgun. The suspects were not immediately identified, pending the filing of criminal charges.

Police said that the investigation is continuing and that “detectives are working to confirm additional details.”