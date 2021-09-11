Tate’s family called police, who entered the home in the 1600 block of 18th Street SE on Feb. 20, 2020, and found him in the living room dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
The charging documents allege that Green’s account of the shooting changed over time, including whether one or two men entered the apartment. Police interviewed witnesses who said Green had previously threatened Tate with a knife and a gun during their seven-year relationship, and reviewed text messages between the couple in which they argued about the cleanliness of the bathroom on the day before the shooting, according to court documents.
An attorney listed for Green could not be immediately reached.
