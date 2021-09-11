More than a year and a half after Bryan William Tate Jr. was found dead in his Southeast D.C. apartment, police arrested and charged his girlfriend in his killing.

Tamika Green, 35, was taken into custody Friday and charged with first-degree murder while armed, D.C. police said Saturday.

Tate was 37 when, according to charging documents, Green told relatives and friends that men had entered the apartment they shared and abruptly shot him. She said she had fled the apartment after the shooting to protect her 3-year-old nephew, who was with her in an adjacent room, court documents said.

Tate’s family called police, who entered the home in the 1600 block of 18th Street SE on Feb. 20, 2020, and found him in the living room dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The charging documents allege that Green’s account of the shooting changed over time, including whether one or two men entered the apartment. Police interviewed witnesses who said Green had previously threatened Tate with a knife and a gun during their seven-year relationship, and reviewed text messages between the couple in which they argued about the cleanliness of the bathroom on the day before the shooting, according to court documents.

An attorney listed for Green could not be immediately reached.