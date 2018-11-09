Megan Hargan, 35, has been charged with murder in the deaths of her mother and her sister in 2017 in McLean, Va., police said. (Courtesy of Fairfax County Police)

Authorities have charged a woman with killing her mother and sister in McLean, Va., in a case police initially believed was a murder-suicide.

Megan Hargan, 35, was taken into custody Friday morning in West Virginia, according to Fairfax County Police. She is being interviewed by detectives. Police in Fairfax said they will have a news conference Friday afternoon.

In July 2017, Helen Lorena Hargan, 23, and her mother, Pamela Denise Hansen Hargan, 63, were found dead inside a home on Dean Drive. At the time, police said it appeared that Helen Hargan shot her mother and then herself.

According to a search warrant that was unsealed in October, the bodies were found after a man called 911 and said his girlfriend had called him to say her mother had been killed. He told police the mother’s address on Dean Drive.

When police arrived, they found one woman dead in the laundry room of the home. Cartridge cases were found near the body.

Authorities found another woman dead in an upstairs bedroom with a “firearm” next to her body.

The documents said, “both females appeared to have gunshot wounds and at least one of them appeared to have been murdered.”

But as police looked deeper, suspicion grew that both victims may have been slain. A detective wrote in a search warrant filed a week after the killings that the investigation “revealed that the scene may have been altered and staged by the suspect.”

The search warrant also said Megan Hargan attempted to make fraudulent wire transfers from Pamela Hargan’s bank account the day before the killings and the day of the killings. The search warrant does not say how much money the daughter allegedly tried to withdraw.

Pamela Hargan had worked for Lockheed Martin, the aerospace contractor, for about 25 years and more recently at SAIC, another large government contractor.