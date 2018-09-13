A 43-year-old woman who ran a day-care center in Virginia has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on a child at the facility.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Heather R. Whitfield of Lovettsville, Va., was charged with assault and battery. She was the director of Heather’s Kids in Lovettsville.

The charge, authorities said, is related to an incident that happened Aug. 24, when a child suffered minor injuries to his lip and arm. Officials said the child’s family was initially told “the injuries to their child were the results of an accident.”

Reports were made to the Loudoun County Department of Family Services and to law enforcement officers, and they began to look into the matter. The Virginia Department of Social Services is continuing to investigate the day-care center’s operation and licensing.

On its website, Heather’s Kids says it has been taking care of children since 2013 and “became a commercial daycare center in December of 2017.” Its program accepts infants up to preschool-age children.

Whitfield was released on an unsecured bond from jail, according to officials.