A woman who allegedly tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl from a Georgetown street Tuesday was arrested Friday, authorities said.

On Tuesday about 4:55 p.m., 37-year-old Susanne Purdy of no fixed address grabbed the girl, who was not named by police, in the 2800 block of Dumbarton Street NW before fleeing on foot, D.C. police said in a statement.

The attempt occurred as the girl was getting out of a vehicle driven by a neighbor’s nanny.

The girl’s mother, who was inside her home at the time, later wrote in an email to her neighbors that the woman told her daughter “that she had cotton candy for her and that she should stop resisting and just come to her house.” Her daughter fought back, saying ‘I will never go!” according to the letter.

Purdy was arrested and charged with kidnapping, police said.

Peter Hermann contributed to this report.