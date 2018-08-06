Two juveniles were shot and one died in Tysons Corner, Va. The incident happened along Lincoln Circle. (Courtesy of Fairfax County Police/Courtesy of Fairfax County Police)

A woman is facing a murder charge after the shootings of two juveniles, leaving one dead and the other hospitalized, in the Tysons Corner area of Fairfax County, authorities said.

Fairfax County Police said Veronica Youngblood, 33, of McLean was arrested and charged with murder in the late Sunday incident. She is being held without bond.

The incident unfolded around 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Lincoln Circle in McLean. Authorities did not release the ages or names of the victims because they were juveniles.

One of those shot was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was taken to an area hospital, according to Fairfax County Police. The second victim’s condition was not immediately known.

Officials said an investigation was underway.