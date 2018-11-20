Makiyah Wilson, 10, was shot and killed in July as she went to an ice cream truck in Northeast Washington. (Raven Hall/family photo)

A woman has been arrested in connection with the July shooting death of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, becoming the sixth suspect charged in the case.

Police said the woman, Quanisha Ramsuer, 25, of Southeast, was charged with obstruction of justice and not as a participant in the shooting, in which police said four masked passengers leapt from a carjacked Infiniti and opened fire into a crowded courtyard in Northeast D.C.

Authorities did not offer any details on Ramsuer or her relationship with any or the other defendants. Additional details are expected to made public Tuesday afternoon when Ramsuer makes her initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court.

Police have said Makiyah was not the intended target, though she was the only victim who died. She was clutching a $5 bill for an ice cream truck when she was shot about 7 p.m. on July 16.

Police have charged with first-degree murder while armed: Marquell Cobbs, 16; Mark Tee Price 24, Quentin “Q” Michals, 21, Qujuan Thomas, 20; and Gregory Taylor, 23. Police have identified Michals as the planner, not as a gunman. Police have said Price drove the Infiniti.

Authorities have blamed the shooting on a neighborhood feud between Wellington Park and Clay Terrace.