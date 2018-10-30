A 25-year-old Maryland woman set her mother’s home on fire, officials said, and faces arson charges.

Amanda Hooker of Upper Marlboro faces charges of first- and second-degree arson, plus charges of malicious burning, according to officials with the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Monday at a mobile home along the 9000 block of Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro. Officials said they got a 911 call and found the mobile home on fire. They were able to put the fire out. The estimated damage was $80,000.