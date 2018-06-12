A mother, her 3-year-old child and a dog were rescued from a house fire in Suitland, Md. (Courtesy of Prince George's County Fire)

Prince George’s County firefighters saved a woman and her 3-year-old daughter from the second floor of their burning home.

The fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Coach Lane near St. Barnabas Road in Suitland, Md. When firefighters were trying to put out the flames in one part of the home, one of them heard “screams for help coming from another area of the house,” officials said in a statement.

The firefighter — Capt. Russell Poe — got to the second floor of the home, where he found the woman and her daughter in a bedroom. The fire was directly below where they were trapped.

They were both suffering from smoke inhalation and “respiratory distress,” officials said. Poe stayed with them until help arrived and gave the girl an air mask to help her breathe.

Another firefighter — Matthew Tippett — was able to help Poe get the woman and her child outside. They were transported to hospitals. A dog also was rescued from the burning house, officials said.

Mark Brady, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire Department, said the two were in good condition and expected to “make a full recovery.” The dog was fine.

A discarded cigarette led to the fire on the first floor, officials said. The loss to the home is estimated to be about $45,000.

Authorities said they found a nonfunctioning smoke alarm in the home because it was more than 20 years old. They reminded residents that smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years.

Firefighters had several other tips, including to check all alarms in a residence, sleep with bedroom doors closed and have a plan for escaping from the home in case of an emergency. Residents also should practice those plans and know two ways to get out of a home.

The fire comes as the county has seen nine deaths in seven house fires this year, according to officials. In many of those incidents, there were either no working smoke alarms or no alarms where people were when the fire happened.