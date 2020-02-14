The matter came to law enforcement attention about 6 p.m., when a caller said that on arriving home he found his wife and a 7-year-old child dead of apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the home is in the 12000 block of Elk Run Road. The sheriff’s office said a 17-year-old male relative confronted the caller and fired several shots.

The man left his house and called 911. He was taken to an emergency room by rescue personnel.