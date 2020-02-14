A woman and a child were reportedly found dead in a house in Fauquier County, Va., on Friday evening, and a large law enforcement presence was at the scene, the county sheriff’s office said.

In addition to the two reported deaths, apparently after being shot, a third person was injured at the house in the Midland area, the sheriff’s office said.

The matter came to law enforcement attention about 6 p.m., when a caller said that on arriving home he found his wife and a 7-year-old child dead of apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the home is in the 12000 block of Elk Run Road. The sheriff’s office said a 17-year-old male relative confronted the caller and fired several shots.

The man left his house and called 911. He was taken to an emergency room by rescue personnel.

Residents of the area were advised by the sheriff’s office to shelter in place.