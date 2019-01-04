A woman died Friday after being struck by a drunk driver in Loudoun County, authorities said.

Officers responded to Morrisonville Road near Mountain Road outside Lovettsville, Va., about 7:30 a.m., after a passerby saw a vehicle off the roadway, Loudoun police said in a statement.

They determined that the vehicle had been traveling east on Morrisonville when it struck the woman, left the roadway and crashed into a tree, the statement said.

Zachary L. Frye of Purcellville, 19, was arrested at the scene, police said.

The woman, whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, was found dead at the scene, and was believed to be running in the area when she was struck, according to the statement.

Police said Frye, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.