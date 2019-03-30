A woman from California has died after being struck in Rockville March 23 by a Rockville Volunteer Fire Department vehicle, authorities said.

The Montgomery County police said Jiayun Karen Liang, 36, of San Francisco, was hit about 9:30 p.m. on Beall Avenue.

She was taken to a hospital where she died Thursday, the police said.

They said they are still investigating why she was struck. A man was also struck in the incident, police said.

