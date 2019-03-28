A woman died Thursday after a fatal car crash in Montgomery County, authorities said.

At around 10 a.m., officers responded to the 11700 block of Hawkes Road in Clarksburg for the report of a crash, Montgomery County Police said in a statement.

They found a 2013 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Hawkes Road and a 2003 Chevrolet Express 2500 van was traveling westbound on Hawkes Road when they collided, the statement said.

The driver of the Accord, identified as Nancy Soraya Moreno, 45, of Damascus, was transported to a hospital where she died of her injuries, according to the statement. The driver of the van and a passenger suffered minor injuries, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

