A woman died after a large tree branch fell on her Tuesday as she was clearing other downed branches from her property in Loudoun County, officials said.

The woman’s identity was not released pending the notification of her family, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the incident happened about 8 p.m. in the 41600 block of Stumptown Road near Lucketts, about eight miles north of Leesburg. Law enforcement received a call about a person being struck by a large branch.

When officers arrived, a woman was found pinned under the branch. She was taken to a hospital, where she died early Wednesday, said Kraig Troxell, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Troxell said an initial investigation found that the woman was clearing tree branches that had fallen when one “came down and struck her.”

Troxell said several trees came down in recent days in the western part of the county after large amounts of rain and freezing rain. There also were a number of downed power lines, but no other reports of weather-related injuries, he said.

In August, a 10-year-old girl died after a tree fell on her house in Warrenton, Va., after days of heavy rain. The tree fell into a bedroom and trapped the girl underneath.

[10-year-old girl dies after tree falls on home in Virginia]

Earlier in the summer, a 63-year-old woman in Burke, Va., was killed after a tree fell onto her house following heavy rain.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news