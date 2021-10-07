Firefighters arrived and found a stove fire inside an apartment kitchen. A woman had helped another resident put it out before rescuers arrived.
Officials said the woman then suffered a “medical emergency” while firefighters were there and crews tried lifesaving measures. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Her name was not released pending the notification of her family.
Investigators said the fire was a result of cooking on the stove and remains under investigation. Officials said an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.