A woman suffered a medical emergency and died after she helped another resident put out a stove fire at an apartment building in Southeast Washington, fire officials said.

Jennifer Donelan, a spokeswoman for the D.C. fire department, said the blaze broke out around 11:34 p.m. Wednesday at a three-story apartment building in the 200 block of Valley Avenue SE.

Firefighters arrived and found a stove fire inside an apartment kitchen. A woman had helped another resident put it out before rescuers arrived.

Officials said the woman then suffered a “medical emergency” while firefighters were there and crews tried lifesaving measures. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her name was not released pending the notification of her family.

Investigators said the fire was a result of cooking on the stove and remains under investigation. Officials said an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.