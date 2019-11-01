The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Delford Avenue, near Randolph Road, authorities said.

Blake said the occupants of the car “arrived home from an event, it was raining very heavily and they chose to sit and wait rain out.”

While she sat in the car, the tree fell on the front windshield and roof, he said. He estimated that the tree was probably about 30 feet tall and 18 inches in diameter.

It was unclear, Blake said, whether it toppled as the result of high wind, lightning or the heavy rain that may have saturated the ground.

After she was extricated from the car, Blake said, the woman was taken to White Oak Medical Center, where she died. Personal details were not immediately available.

