A woman died after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Springdale, Md.

At around 8 a.m., a car traveling west on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway crashed into another vehicle making a left turn onto Whitfield Chapel Road, Prince George’s police said.

A woman driving one of the vehicles was taken to a hospital where she died, police said.

The westbound portion of the highway is closed in the area as detectives investigate the crash, police said.