A 26-year-old woman was killed in Rockville Monday evening when her motorcycle and a car collided, the Montgomery County police said.

The wo0man, Priscilla Anne Alves, of Silver Spring died at a hospital after the crash, which occurred at East Gude Drive and Taft Street, the police said.

According to police, she was travling east on East Gude about 6:40 p.m. The car was going west on the same street, and was trying to make a U-turn, into the eastbound lanes. The car and the motorcycle collided in the intersection, police said.

The driver of the car was not injured, The collision remained under investigation, the police said Monday night.