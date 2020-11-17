A woman died in a crash over the weekend in Bowie.

Prince George’s County police said the incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Byward Boulevard and St. Joseph’s Drive.

The victim was identified as Joni M. Coleman, 65, of Mitchellville.

Police said Coleman was headed west on Byward Boulevard when her vehicle went off the road and hit two parked cars. No one was in the other vehicles, according to police.

She was taken to an area hospital where she died, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.