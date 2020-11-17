By Dana HedgpethcloseDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 17, 2020 at 6:16 AM ESTA woman died in a crash over the weekend in Bowie.Prince George’s County police said the incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Byward Boulevard and St. Joseph’s Drive.Follow the latest on Election 2020chevron-rightThe victim was identified as Joni M. Coleman, 65, of Mitchellville.Police said Coleman was headed west on Byward Boulevard when her vehicle went off the road and hit two parked cars. No one was in the other vehicles, according to police.She was taken to an area hospital where she died, officials said.The crash remains under investigation. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.