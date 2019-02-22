A woman died and another man was hurt in a crash in Prince George’s County, according to police.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Old Crain Highway and Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro.

An initial investigation found that a car was traveling along Marlboro Pike when it struck another car. Prince George’s County police said it was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released, pending the notification of her family. The man who was driving the other car was taken to a hospital. It was not immediately known if he was seriously injured.

