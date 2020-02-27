The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a neighbor reported the fire to authorities.
On Thursday morning, sheriff officials said they found the woman’s body inside the home, and they were still searching for her husband.
The “cause and origin of the fire is unknown at this time,” officials said in the statement. The fire remains under investigation.
Officials said the woman has not been identified, pending a “forensic examination” by the medical examiner in Manassas, Va.
It was not immediately known if the home had working smoke alarms.
Sgt. James Hartman, a spokesman for the local sheriff’s office, said in an email that the home was a “total loss.” It is the county’s first fatal fire of the year.