A Sterling, Va., woman died after a hit-and-run incident in Loudoun County, and her brother was charged, the Loudoun sheriff’s office said. (iStock/iStock)

A Loudoun County woman was fatally injured Saturday in a hit-and-run incident, and a brother was arrested and charged, the Loudoun County sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Nancy Moreno, 54, of Sterling, was found about 7:30 a.m. on Sully Road after being struck by a vehicle near Innovation Drive. She died at a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. After she was struck, the sheriff’s office said, the driver left.

In a statement issued Saturday night, the sheriff’s office said Michel Moreno, 58, of Sterling, was located in Maryland by the Anne Arundel County police. He was charged with first- degree murder and felony hit-and- run, the Loudoun sheriff’s office said. Tbey said he was being held in Maryland pending extradition.

No information was available immediately about the circumstances of the incident.