A woman died in a homicide Saturday in Prince George’s County, the police said.

The victim was found about 6:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of Walters Lane in the Forestville/District Heights area, the police said.

She was found outdoors, with an injury to the upper body, according to the police. She died at a hospital, they said. Her name was not immediately available.

The site is south of Pennsylvania Avenue in the area.