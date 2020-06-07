By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJune 7, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDTA woman died in a homicide Saturday in Prince George’s County, the police said.The victim was found about 6:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of Walters Lane in the Forestville/District Heights area, the police said.She was found outdoors, with an injury to the upper body, according to the police. She died at a hospital, they said. Her name was not immediately available.The site is south of Pennsylvania Avenue in the area. Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsGet our Coronavirus Updates newsletterReceive the most important pandemic developments in your inbox every day. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.