A woman died Wednesday in a fire that, officials said, was possibly caused by a faulty electrical cord in an Alexandria home.

The blaze broke out around 12:34 a.m. in a two-story townhouse in the 300 block of S. Pitt Street. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the second floor. A man inside the home was rescued, but the woman was found dead in an upstairs bedroom, fire officials said. A dog and cat were found alive, authorities said.

An initial investigation found that the cause of the fire may be an electrical cord that came in contact with a mattress and other combustibles, according to Alexandria Fire officials.

Estimated damage to the home was $150,000.

