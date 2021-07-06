By Martin WeilJuly 6, 2021 at 8:09 a.m. UTCShareA Maryland woman who was shot in Southeast Washington last week has died and police said the shooting is considered a homicide.Ranel Marshall, 21, of Camp Springs, was shot about 4:40 p.m. June 29 in the 4000 block of Alabama Avenue SE, police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightShe died of her wounds Sunday, they said.No information was available about a motive or suspect. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.