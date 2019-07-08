A woman died after the car in which she was riding struck two SUVs in Beltsville, Md.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. Friday near Powder Mill Road at Beltsville Drive, according to Prince George’s County police.

A Toyota Yaris going east on Powder Mill Road rear-ended an SUV and then hit a second SUV before stopping, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

The driver and all three passengers in the Yaris were taken to hospitals in critical condition. One passenger, Nina Carbone, 23, died of her injuries. The driver of the Yaris — whom police are still working to identify — has life-threatening injuries.

The drivers and passengers of the SUVs involved did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, police said.

