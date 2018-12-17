A 67-year-old woman who was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a traffic crash with a utility truck earlier this month in Southeast Washington died on Monday, D.C. police said.

The woman was identified as Sara Ralphine Campbell, of Northeast Washington. Police said she had been sitting in the back seat of a Ford Crown Victoria when the crash occurred about 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 in the 800 block of Howard Road SE.

Police said the driver of the Crown Victoria and the utility truck were each stopped at a traffic light at the end of an exit ramp from I-295 at Howard Road. When the light turned green, police said both drivers tried to turn left onto Howard Road.

“As they negotiated the turn, the vehicles collided pushing the Crown Victoria onto the curb and into a utility pole,” police said in a statement. The drivers of both vehicles and two passengers of the utility truck suffered injuries that police described as not life-threatening.

No charges had been filed as of Monday.