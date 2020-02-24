She made her first appearance in Alexandria federal court Monday afternoon, charged with assaulting an officer. She does not yet have an attorney.
Mustafa first attracted attention on the evening United Airlines flight when she set off the smoke detector in the lavatory, according to court records. Flight attendants told her she could not smoke on the plane and took her back to her seat.
She was crying loudly and smelled of alcohol, according to the criminal complaint, and told the flight staff that she was flying home to see her family but that they had just been killed by a drunk driver. She punched the television monitor in front of her seat and threw a coin at the bulkhead, according to prosecutors.
When Mustafa allegedly tried to enter the bathroom again with a cigarette and lighter, she was blocked by flight attendants and air marshals, who said they handcuffed her as she kicked and yelled.
She then began making threats and complaining that she had been allowed to drink on her previous flight, according to the court records.
“What’s the point of living?” she is recorded as saying.
A half-empty liter bottle of Absolut vodka was found in her purse.
Federal agents said that went they interviewed her at Dulles, she admitted she had made up the story of her family’s deaths.