A woman is facing charges after she allegedly destroyed American flags in several neighborhoods in Annandale, Fairfax County police said Wednesday.

Maria Arif, 39, of Annandale, was charged with larceny, two counts of destruction of property and two counts of mutilating a U.S. flag, police said. She was arrested on Monday and was taken to the Fairfax County jail, where she posted bond.

A Fairfax County police spokesman could not provide a motive, but authorities believe there could be additional incidents. Anyone who is possibly a victim is asked to call 703-691-2131.

