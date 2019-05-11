A woman found slain in her Columbia, Md., apartment this past week was attacked with a baseball bat by a burglar who broke into her home through an unlocked window, police said.

Wilson Orellana-Lemus, 22, of Columbia, has been charged with first-degree murder and other related offenses in the killing of Amanda Nicole Harris, 36, Howard County police said Saturday.

Officers were called to Harris’s apartment on Spiral Cut on May 5 after family members asked authorities to check on her welfare, police said. When officers arrived, they found Harris dead and a man who lived in the home injured, police said.

The residents in the home didn’t know Orellana-Lemus, police said.

Both suffered from blunt-force injuries, police said. Harris was pronounced dead on the scene and the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Orellana-Lemus broke into the apartment through an unsecured window and attacked both residents with a baseball bat, police said. Orellana-Lemus then stole Harris’s jewelry and a cellphone, police said.

The attack occurred between the night of May 4 and the morning of May 5, police said.

Orellana-Lemus was arrested Saturday morning and has also been charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary and theft, police said. He is being held without bond in Howard County jail.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Orellana-Lemus in the case.

