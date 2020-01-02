A woman was found fatally shot New Year’s night at a home in Hyattsville, officials said.

According to Prince George’s County police, the incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 7400 block of Varnum Street. Officers responded to a call that reported a shooting and found her inside the home, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said she was pronounced dead on the scene. Her identity was not released, pending the notification of her family.

It is the county’s first homicide of the year.

