A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Friday morning in Alexandria, police said.

At around 9:45 a.m., officers responded to the 5500 block of Holmes Run Parkway for the report of a shooting, Alexandria police said in a statement. They found a woman on the street with an upper-body injury, and she was taken to a hospital, where she died, the statement said.

The name of the woman, who lives in the city, was not released pending family notification, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 703-746-6689.

This is the fourth killing in Alexandria in 2018, according to police.