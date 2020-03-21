A woman who identified herself as Brinkley’s sister said the family did not want to speak to a reporter at this time. Police said no arrest has been made and they had no information on a possible motive.

The fatal attack occurred minutes before 10 p.m. and was of several shootings in Southeast Washington Friday night and early Saturday. It appears two victims were struck by stray bullets — a boy inside an apartment and a man washing his dishes inside his home.

About 11:40 p.m., police said a man was shot in a hallway of an apartment building in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue SE, in the Garfield Heights neighborhood. Police said a 7-year-old boy who was inside an apartment was struck in the left leg by a bullet.

Police said the adult victim who had been shot in the hallway had a 9mm Glock semiautomatic handgun when police arrived. The 27-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment was then charged with illegal possession of a firearm. His name was not immediately available.

Authorities said they were looking for a second assailant. Police did not say if the man who had been shot had fired his gun as well. The boy was reported to be conscious after the shooting.

About 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police said a 22-year-old man was shot in the left thigh in the 800 block of Alabama Avenue SE, in Congress Heights. A police report says the victim refused to “provided any information about how he sustained the injury.” No arrest has been made.

Police said about 1:45 a.m., a man washing dishes inside his residence in Southeast reported hearing a loud sound outside in the 5000 block of Call Place SE, in Marshall Heights.

A police report says the man “felt a sharp pain” and noticed “he had been shot in the lower back.” The report says “the shot appeared to come from outside the parking lot area into his kitchen window.”

No arrests was made and police described the man’s injuries as not life threatening.