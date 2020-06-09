Tuesday’s shooting was the sixth homicide in the Anacostia area since March 30. Three of the victims were women, and police have made an arrest in one of the cases.
A woman was killed March 20 in the 1900 block of 16th Street SE; a woman was fatally shot March 25 in the 1600 block of 19th Street SE; two men were shot and killed May 19 in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, near the Anacostia Metro Station; and a man was killed May 27 in the 1300 block of U Street SE.
D.C. police say 69 people have been killed in the District so far this year, up from 64 at this time in 2019, which ended with a decade-high number of homicides.