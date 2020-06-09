A 21-year-old woman was fatally shot early Tuesday in the Anacostia neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Authorities identified the victim as Kamonie Edwards of Southeast. Police said she was found unconscious and died at a hospital.

The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of W Street SE.

Tuesday’s shooting was the sixth homicide in the Anacostia area since March 30. Three of the victims were women, and police have made an arrest in one of the cases.

A woman was killed March 20 in the 1900 block of 16th Street SE; a woman was fatally shot March 25 in the 1600 block of 19th Street SE; two men were shot and killed May 19 in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, near the Anacostia Metro Station; and a man was killed May 27 in the 1300 block of U Street SE.

D.C. police say 69 people have been killed in the District so far this year, up from 64 at this time in 2019, which ended with a decade-high number of homicides.