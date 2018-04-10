Prince George's County Police said a woman was fatally shot in Chillum, Md., early Tuesday morning. (Courtesy of Prince George's County Police)

A woman was fatally shot early Tuesday in Chillum, Md., police said.

Her name was not immediately released, pending notification of her family.

Prince George’s County police said the incident happened around 12:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Ray Road several blocks from Chillum Road.

Officers responded to the “sound of shots,” according to a Twitter message from police. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to figure out a suspect or suspects and a motive. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

This comes as the D.C. region has seen more than 67 homicides so far this year, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 23 have been in Maryland, including 17 in Prince George’s County.