September 21, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT A woman was fatally shot Monday in Prince George's County, the police said. The victim was found about 2:30 p.m. in a home in the 2600 block of Queens Chapel Road, in the Hyattsville area of the county. Officers went there in response to a report about a shooting. The woman died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released. Police said the killing did not appear to be a random attack.