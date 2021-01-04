By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJan. 5, 2021 at 12:40 a.m. UTCA woman was fatally wounded Monday in Montgomery County in a “domestic-related” shooting, the police said.A man was taken into custody, the police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe incident was reported about 2:45 a.m. at a home in the 22800 block of Frederick Road in the Clarksburg area, the police said.Details of the incident remained unavailable Monday evening. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.