A woman was fatally shot late Tuesday in a house in the Kensington area of Montgomery County and a man was taken into custody, county police said.

Capt. Tom Jordan, a police spokesman, said the shooting did not appear to be a random event. It occurred about 10 p.m. in a home on Shaftsbury Street, he said.

Neither the suspect nor the victim were identified.

Several people apparently were in the house when the shooting occurred, said Jordan, who described the situation when police arrived as “chaotic.”

A weapon was found at the scene, Jordan said.

Additional information about the circumstances around the shooting was not immediately available Tuesday night.

