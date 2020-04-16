Police said the shooting happened about 10:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Capitol St. NW, in front of the Tyler House apartment building.
That intersection with New York Avenue, known for Big Ben Liquor Store and its signature turret, has been described by police as a trouble spot, and many shootings have occurred there over the years.
Officers found Hill when they responded to calls for gunshots. Police did not comment on a possible motive, though a police report lists an argument.
There have been 44 homicides in the District this year, about even with the pace in 2019, which was a decade high.